Realme has introduced 7 series last week. The series consists of Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. However now, another Realme 7-series phone is coming. Realme 7i Leaks with Snapdragon 662. Realme Indonesia has teased the smartphone with the official launch date which is September 17. However, Realme 7i Leaks revealed some key specs.

First of all, the phone will come with Helio G95 chipset. However, the latest rumours said it will come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset. Moreover, it will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Additionally, the phone will have four cameras at the back- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP.

Furthermore, the phone will have a massive 5,000 mAh power cell with 18W charging support. The front of this new phone will come with a 90 Hz 6.5” LCD, but only HD+ resolution. Additionally, the phone will have a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Keeping in mind the above-mentioned specs, I can clearly say that it will be a mid-range phone. This is all that we know so far about the phone. But hopefully, we will get more information about the phone on September 17. Till then, do tell us what do you expect from the coming phone.

