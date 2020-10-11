The Realme 7i may soon be heading to Pakistan for the pocket-free edition of the new Realme 7 series. But realme 7i just landed in India and with the usual release calendar of the brand, Pakistan should stop next. It is the most popular smartphone brand. The brand also unveiled a faux leather special edition for the Realme 7 Pro.

Realme 7i Specifications

The Realme 7i comes with dual SIM support and runs Android 10 OS with Realme UI out of the box. The highlight of this otherwise yet another generic entry-level phone would be its fluid 90Hz refresh rate. Realme 7i’s screen expands 6.5” across, delivering an HD+ resolution and reaching a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage that is further expandable via microSD card.

The quad rear cameras of Realme 7i flaunts 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) secondary ultra-wide lens and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) lens for macro and B/W shots. At the front, the phone packs 16MP Sony IMX471 (f/2.1) shooter for selfies and video calling. The handset sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. There’s a hole-punch cutout in the screen’s corner to house the front camera. The backplate has four cameras arranged inside a raised camera bump, next to a standard fingerprint scanner. It has a duo-tone matte and glossy finish to it, painted in Fusion Green or Fusion Blue. On the software end, the camera app has the Super NightScape Mode, EIS, bokeh shots, and AI-powered scene recognition.

The device is driven by a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging solution. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone measures 164.1mm x 75.5mm x 8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

Currently, The first sale of the Realme 7i is on October 16th via Flipkart and Realme.com in India and will be available in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colors options. Its release date will be disclosed soon for Pakistan. Its expected price in Pakistan is PKR 48,000.

