The budget-friendly phone Realme 7i is now available on a discounted price across Pakistan. The mobile manufacturer has announced it officially on their social media. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662.

Previously, the price of Realme 7i was Rs. 39,999 and now after the discount of Rs. 3,000, it’s on sale now for Rs. 36,999.

Realme 7i Price Slashed by Rs. 3000 in Pakistan

The screen of the phone has a low-res 720P display while it measures a 6.5” protected with Gorilla Glass. The Snapdragon 662 inside the Realme 7i runs on a huge 5000 mAh battery with a fast charging over 18W. The phone is running on Android10. The SoC is coupled with the 8 gigabytes of RAM capacity to make the execution phone’s speed smoother and faster.

The phone has 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The Realme 7i has a dedicated slot that enable the user to increase the internal storage capacity of the device. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also present while the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back of the phone. The phone is available in two color options in the market- Aurora Green and Polar Blue colors.

When it comes to the camera section of the phone, it features a 64MP f/1.8 camera, an 8MP FoV 119° ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP B&W sensor. The camera is not only supporting a dedicated night mode but a set of night filters too. Users can record the video with the help of software magic to stabilize the shots. You can take the selfies with the help of an AI-powered 16MP camera.

