realme 7i the ultimate 64MP Camera king delivering the best Nightscape features under 40K

realme introduces a remarkable mid-range phone with high-tier features. The futuristic approach of realme has revolutionized the mobile industry. realme’s “Dare to leap” campaign has touched the young and old, alike. The highlight of their current products is realme 7i with 64MP Nightscape camera. It is hard to imagine that this mobile costs only Rs. 39,999.

realme 7i is a powerful machine with sleek design. It offers 64MP Rear Quad camera and 16MP selfie camera for under Rs. 40,000. This deal trumps all the other competitors that offer much less for a high cost. realme camera provides the person with all the assets to produce amazing pictures and videos.

Not only this, it also has other mindboggling features as well. Such as, the super Nightscape mode helps the user to capture pictures in low-light. This feature also helps in creating euphoric images and videos that provide an artistic tone. Also, the time-lapse feature helps to create interesting videos that people can share with their friends. It can be used in making interesting DIY videos and social media stories.

The shutter speed (1/8000s to 32s) helps in adjusting the aperture. The aperture adjusts the brightness of the phone and can be tweaked according to the personal liking. ISO (100-6400) maintains the sensitivity of the image and gives artistic freedom.

The Portrait mode, HDR, Ultra-wide mode, Ultra macro mode and panoramic mode create beautiful landscape imagery. These features helps in capturing a story rather than just a picture. The AI scene recognition mode is an interesting feature. It recognizes an image and provides the best quality of that picture with available presets. AI Beauty and filters improve the images to the optimal level. It brings out the best possible result for an image. Also, Chroma boost enhances the quality of the pictures and videos. This feature allows the user to edit flash and HDR settings. Moreover, the slow motion feature create amazing videos that resembles a scene from a blockbuster action movie.

These features fulfill all the requirements of creating a high-end video or picture. realme 7i also supports 1080P and 720p video recordings. These features assist in creating a professional standard video or picture to post on social media for personal and business use at an affordable price.

realme 7i has Snapdragon 662 with Kyro 260 structure in the CPU and the operating system of realme 7i is realme UI that is based on Android 10. The 5000mAh battery makes this phone a perfect travel companion. realme 7i 90Hz and ultra 6.5 inch smooth display replicates a personal mini theater that is always at the customer’s disposal. realme 7i’s storage is 8+128GB.

The best feature of this phone is the amazing camera and its ability to outperform at low light. This feature distinguishes realme 7i from other mobile phones in the market. realme 7i has championed the philosophy of realme to enhance user experience.