The Indian BIS authority has certified the Realme 8 5G. Based on Realme typical release calendar, we can say that soon the device will launch in Pakistani market too once it launches in the neighboring market. The device is certified with the model number ‘Realme RMX3092’.

Recently, the Realme 8 5G phone also appeared on the Chinese 3C and TENNA databases. And yesterday, the same phone showed up on the popular benchmarking site, Geekbench. In addition to that, the Geekbench document has also revealed some key specs of Realme 8 system. The chipset codename ‘MT6853V’ belongs to the MediaTek Dimensity 720 (That is the MediaTek’s one of the most affordable 5G microchips).

Realme 8 5G Soon to Land in Pakistan

Realme RMX3092 (5G) Spotted On Geekbench & BIS 🇮🇳 India

I Think This is Realme 8 Or Realme 8 Pro

•Android 10

•Mediatek Dimensity 720

The Realme processor is split into eight cores, with the high-performance cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The Realme processor is split into eight cores, with the high-performance cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. As per the listing, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with a base frequency of 2.0GHz, clubbed with an 8GB RAM. The phone will be running on the Android 10 operating system. The processor tells us that the smartphone will fall in the mid-range price category. While 3C certification website is claiming that the phone will come with a 65W fast charging support.

At the moment, there is no more information about the specs, price and availability of phone in Pakistan. But we will share the updates on our website once we come to know from any reliable source. Keep visiting our website for more information and stick around!

