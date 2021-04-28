Realme 8 Series Launch Event in Pakistan: LIVE UPDATES!

Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in Pakistan is going to organize a launching event of its upcoming realme 8 series at 7:00 pm today. The realme 8 series is comprised of 2 midrange smartphones, the Realme 8 and Realme 8 pro. So all realme lovers must stay tuned to know more about these smartphones including their price and specifications.

LIVE UPDATES

Live Update: 07:39

Launch event ends.

Live Update: 07:37

Hamza is back and talking about the buds and gaming pro kit with discounted prices. The realme 8 is available at PKR 39,999, if you want to pre-order it’s going to start on 28th April till 5th May. The realme 8 pro is available at PKR 47,999. if you want to pre-order it’s going to start on 28th April till 7th may and will be available on online stores on 8th May.

Live Update: 07:37

Bilal of videowalisarkar is here. he is talking about his collaboration with realme and lauding the IOT products of realme as it is first brand to launch these gaming accessories.

Live Update: 07:36

Hamza is back! now moving towards Reame motion activated night light which turns on and off automatically and you can place it on the refrigerator or hang it on a wall. its staggering battery life of 365 days which makes it your next best choice

Live Update: 07:35

Ducky bhai is in the house to review the gaming accessories for smartphones. The realme Cooking Back Clip to maintain the temperature while gaming. The Mobile game controller is amazing to offer low latency with over 80 Hours of battery life. Realme Mobile game finger sleeves, is amazing for gamers who play longer hours each day playing games.

Live Update: 07:30

Coming to the Realme Buds Q2, is a TWS that offers good performance, its 20 Hrs+ battery time is superb. It only weighs less than 3.8g. It charging case along with the buds is 37.6g. 3 New Features, Dynamic, Bass and Super Low latency gaming mode for all gaming enthusiasts.

Live Update: 07:28

Prebooking of the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro 27th of April to 5th of May on Daraz with a discount of 1000 PKR and a realme Buds Q2

Live Update: 07:25

The chipset installed in the realme 8 is Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm).

Live Update: 07:24

The Realme UI 2.0 has 100+ Customization and right out of the box you’ll get all. It’s amazing.

Live Update: 07:20

The charging tech on the Realme 8 is amazing the charging speed and the battery life is going to be amazing.

The phone has a 5000 mAh powerful battery with a 30 W type C charger.

Live Update: 07:20

Coming to the Realme 8, The display size of the realme 8 is 6.4 inches with Super AMOLED screen. The resolution which screen provides is 1080 x 2400 pixels with 83.3% screen to body ratio.

Live Update: 07:18

Azeem Sani threw some light on the 104 MP ultra quad-camera which has ultrawide and wide lenses.

Live Update: 07:16

Azeem Sani is here to review the Realme 8 Pro’s Camera.

Live Update: 07:14

Ultra Nightscape Video and the Dual Video makes the Realme 8 Pro an amazing phone for photography and videography.

Live Update: 07:12

The Starry mode is amazing, it’s even better than realme x3 super zoom. Also the Tilt Shift and the Neon Portrait, AI Portrait and more looks amazing.

Live Update: 07:10

The Super Night Mode is amazing called the super night scope.

Live Update: 07:09

Meet the camera AI i.e. the Smart ISO for Realme 8 Pro

Live Update: 07:08

Realme 8 pro features the ultra quad camera with a resolution of 108MP (wide) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth). On the other hand, the selfie camera of the realme 8 pro is 15 MP.

Live Update: 07:05

Kinza is here to review the design of the two new phones the Realme 8 & the Realme 8 Pro.

Live Update: 07:00

The event is started! Log on now

Live Update: 18:30

The Count Down has begun! 30 Mins to go!

Live Update: 18:00

1 Hour left, Come back here at 7PM to find all the latest updates of the launch even of the Realme 8 Pro

What do we know far?

That the Realme 8 Series has an awesome Bold Design

And that the series offers an amazingly fast 50W super dart charging.