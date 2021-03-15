Realme is all set to introduce the successors of Realme 7 and 7 Pro. Users will get to see the two devices Realme 8 and 8 Pro on March 24.

The Realme 8 Pro will come with a 108MP quad-camera setup while the standard Realme 8 will have a 64MP quad-camera setup. Both smartphones will come with a Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme 8 Series to Arrive on March 24

The 8 Pro will be to coming with a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate display and will have 5G support. It is to be expected that the powerhouse of the 8 Pro will be fueled by a 4,500mAh battery and will have a 65W fast charging support. The internal storage of the phone is 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. According to the previous rumors, the phone will be launched in Infinite Black / Blue & Illuminating Yellow colors. The device is also expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box

The Realme 8 will be running on MediaTek Helio G95 processor that is coupled with 4G chip. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a bigger 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The rumors noted that the phone will be available in two colors – Cyber Silver and Black.

Only nine days left in the official launch of the Realme 8 series so we can a few more specs to be confirmed by Realme.

Recommended Reading: Realme Unveils 108MP Camera For Upcoming Realme 8 Series