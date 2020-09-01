Right on time, Realme has unveiled three affordable 5G phones today. The company has launched the Realme X7 series along with the V3 5G handset. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phones.

Realme X7

First of all, the phone has a 6.4” AMOLED panel with 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has a Full HD+ resolution with a single punch hole in the top left corner. It has 32 MP f/2.5 selfie camera. The chipset of the Realme X7 is built on the 7nm process technology, it is Dimensity 800U chipset. It has two memory options 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, while the internal storage is 128GB.

Realme Unveils Three Affordable 5G Phones- X7, X7 Pro & V3

At the back we will see four cameras – 64MP f/1.8 main + 8 MP f/2.3 ultrawide + 2 MP B/W sensor for portrait shots + 2 MP macro camera. Moreover, the phone has an in-display fingerprint reader. The Realme X7 comes with 65W fast charging for the 4,300 mAh battery through a USB-C.

The phone is available in Blue, White, and gradient colour with Dare to Leap writing on the back. The starting price of the phone is $265. The actual sale will begin from September 7.

Realme X7 Pro

It is the more powerful version of the X7 series. The phone has a 6.55” AMOLED of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a punch hole in the upper left corner for the 32MP front-facing camera.

The phone has the Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Interestingly, the phone comes with a fancy heat dissipation system, including a vapour chamber, to lower the core temperature by up to 10 degrees Celsius. Just like its sibling, it has 65W SuperDart Flash Charging support of 4,500 mAh battery. It also has four cameras at the back- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP.

It will be available in Dark Blue or Pearl White colours with “Dare to Leap” slogan at the back. The pricing details of the phone are;

6/128GB option will cost $320

8/128GB trim will cost $350

8/256GB variant will cost $470

Realme V3 5G

Here comes the most affordable 5G phone, Realme V3 5G. It lands with Dimensity 720 chipset by Mediatek. It has 6.5” LCD of HD+ resolution with a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera.

At the back, we see three cameras and a fingerprint scanner. The main camera is 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture along with two 2 MP f/2.4 cameras. Moreover, it has a bigger 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging through the USB-C.

The Realme V3 5G comes in Blue or White colours. The pricing details of the phone are;