realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, Now at Unbeatable Prices

realme, known for bringing high-quality smartphones to users across Pakistan, has just announced exciting price reductions for its popular realme C53 and C63 models. With this latest price slash, realme continues to deliver on its promise to make advanced technology and premium features accessible to a broader audience, catering to both budget-conscious consumers and those seeking top-notch performance in an affordable package.

The realme C53 (6GB + 128GB variant) is now available at a new price of PKR 34,200, presenting even better value for those looking for a smartphone that combines style, speed, and functionality. Equipped with a 90Hz display and realme’s signature Mini Capsule notch, the C53 offers a smooth, visually captivating experience ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. This price reduction makes the C53 an even more appealing choice for users who want solid performance without breaking the bank.

On the other hand, realme has focused on delivering a touch of luxury with the C63. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the realme C63 is now priced at PKR 36,100, and for those needing a bit more power, the 8GB + 128GB variant is now available at PKR 41,000. These price adjustments bring premium features, such as the first-ever vegan leather back in this price segment, to consumers who want a phone that stands out in both design and durability. With a stylish, scratch-resistant lychee pattern finish, the C63 not only enhances grip but also adds a sophisticated look typically seen in high-end devices.

The realme C63 also boasts impressive internal features, from its 50MP main camera, designed to capture vivid and clear shots, to its 45W fast-charging capability, ensuring quick power-ups that fit seamlessly into busy lives. Additionally, the realme C63 introduces users to innovative AI features like Air Gestures and Rainwater Touch, elevating the smartphone experience and providing effortless navigation even in unique conditions. The realme C63 is also the first smartphone in the realme C series, and in its current price range, to feature a premium vegan leather back cover.

With these revised prices, realme reaffirms its dedication to blending quality and affordability, bringing advanced technology within reach for more users across Pakistan. Both the realme C53 and C63 now offer unmatched value in their categories, setting new standards for performance, style, and user satisfaction in the smartphone market.

