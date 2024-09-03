Realme Brings Industry-first 2 Years Warranty on C61  

The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, is set to redefine the industry with the launch of the all-new realme C61 on September 4th, 2024. This cutting-edge device offers remarkable durability, superior performance, and an industry-leading 24-month warranty—setting a new benchmark for quality and reliability in the market.

This extended 24-month warranty is not just a game-changer but also a bold testament to realme’s unwavering commitment to quality. As per some reports, realme invests more than PKR 300 million annually on this warranty program, ensuring that Pakistani consumers receive the best possible smartphone experience, reinforcing its position as the nation’s No.1 Quality Smartphone Brand.

Adding to the excitement, realme recently announced its partnership with Pakistan’s national hero, Arshad Nadeem, who has chosen realme for his first-ever smartphone brand collaboration. Known for his record-breaking achievements in javelin throw, Arshad embodies the resilience and excellence that realme stands for. His association with the realme C61, dubbed as the “Hard to Break” smartphone, perfectly mirrors his strength and determination.

The realme C61 is more than just a smartphone; it’s a statement of ruggedness and durability; qualities that Arshad poses in abundance. Crafted with exceptional build quality, the device can withstand significant drops, and offers water splash resistance, and wet touch capability, ensuring that users enjoy unparalleled longevity and dependability in any environment. With an IP54 rating for dust and rainwater protection, this smartphone is designed to withstand the rigors of everyday use, making it the go-to choice for those seeking a device that performs flawlessly, no matter the conditions.

Under the hood, the realme C61 is powered by up to 6GB+12GB Dynamic RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage, delivering a seamless and responsive user experience. Whether you’re launching apps, playing your favorite games, multitasking, or retaining background apps, the C61’s powerful combination ensures rapid performance and smooth operation. And with its ultra-slim profile and premium materials, this smartphone doesn’t just perform; it looks good doing it.

In addition to its impressive hardware, the realme C61 is equipped with advanced features such as AI Noise Reduction, AI Gestures, AI Boost Engine, Dynamic Button, and Mini Capsule 2.0. These innovations ensure that users experience smooth and responsive performance, whether multitasking, gaming, or navigating the user interface.

But what truly sets realme C61 apart is its exclusive 24-month warranty—something no other competitor in the market can match and a reported price tag of under PKR 35,000. Not even brands like Redmi, especially in the more premium bracket, have been able to offer this level of confidence in their products. This extended warranty reflects realme’s unwavering dedication to quality and user satisfaction, solidifying its position as the leader in Pakistan’s smartphone market.

Mark your calendars for 9.4 as realme C61 officially launches, bringing together unmatched durability, performance, and the inspiring partnership with Arshad Nadeem—ushering in a new era for the smartphone industry in Pakistan.

