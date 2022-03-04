Realme Buds Q2s launches with low-latency for gaming

The anticipated Realme Buds Q2s were introduced alongside the Realme V25 device at today’s Realme event in China. The TWS buds include a few noteworthy features, like low latency for gaming, Bluetooth 5.2 connection, and a battery life of up to 30 hours.

With compatible devices, the earbuds also support Dolby Atmos, and the case has a 480mAh battery that offers up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge, as well as quick charging.

Specifications of Realme Buds Q2s

Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution via app Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant 10mm Bass Boost Driver with PEEK and TPU Polymer diaphragm, Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution via app Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant.

During a call, the AI ENC algorithm dramatically decreases background noise.

88ms Gaming Mode with Extremely Low Latency.

The realme Link app allows you to configure features such as bass boost+, system updates, and more.

Resistant to water (IPX4).

40mAh buds provide 5 hours of battery life, 480mAh battery provides 30 hours of total battery life, and 10 minute charge provides 3 hours of battery life (Earbuds + Charging Case).

Price:

Last but not least, the charging case includes a glass top that is rather attractive. The Realme Q2s buds are available in Black, Paper White, and Paper Green (exactly as the Realme GT2 series). The launch price is CNY 199 ($32) and they are already on the market in China.