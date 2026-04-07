Realme C100 5G Launched – Expected Price & Release Date in Pakistan

Realme has officially introduced its new budget smartphone, the Realme C100 5G, with a strong focus on battery performance, following its quiet launch in Thailand.

The device is yet to be officially announced for Pakistan; however, market sources suggest that it is likely to arrive locally between late May and early June 2026.

The Realme C100 stands out for its 7,000mAh battery, paired with 45W fast charging, offering extended usage that could last up to two days under regular conditions. The device also supports reverse charging, allowing it to function as a power bank—an added advantage for users in regions facing frequent power outages.

On the hardware side, the smartphone features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, catering to everyday usage and mid-range performance needs.

In terms of optics, the Realme C100 offers a 50MP main camera, along with a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Additional features include IP64 protection, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Realme UI 7 based on Android 16.

As for pricing, early estimates indicate that the device could be introduced in Pakistan within the range of PKR 55,000 to PKR 70,000, depending on variant and taxation, although official pricing will be confirmed at launch.

With its battery-focused approach, the Realme C100 is expected to compete with devices from Infinix, Tecno, and Redmi in Pakistan’s mid-range segment, where long battery life remains a key factor influencing consumer decisions.

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