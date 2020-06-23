Previously, we have told you guys that Realme is going to launch C11. The phone will come with the new MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The company claims that it will be the first phone to launch with this SoC. Moreover, the phone has appeared on a certification site revealing the battery capacity which is 5,000 mAh. However now, More Realme C11 Specs Surface Online.

According to a leakster Sudhanshu, the phone will have a 6.5” display with a teardrop notch. As mentioned above, it will feature G35 chipset. It will have 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. But you can expand the storage using a microSD card. Additionally, the phone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. It will have a 13 MP main sensor, the other module is TBD. The camera will support Super Nightscape mode.

The phone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery which is a promising feature for an entry-level phone. However, this is not surprising. As the previous C3 smartphone was the world’s first Helio G70-powered smartphone. It also came with a 5,000 mAh cell with 10W charging.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the coming phone. But don’t worry we will get more official news about the phone on June 25th.

