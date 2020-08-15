Realme has just brought another affordable phone under its C-series. After appearing many leaks and official renders, Realme C12 is now live. Realme C12 Lands with A Massive Battery and Triple Camera Setup. It carries most of the specs of previously launched C15 including a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, gigantic 6,000 mAh battery and the Helio G35 chipset. Let’s have a look at the other specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has come with triple cameras setup at the back. The phone has two 2MP auxiliary cameras alongside the main 13MP shooter. At the front, we will see a 5MP camera placed in the waterdrop notch. Moreover, it has come with the Helio G35 SoC. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. You can also expand the memory using a microSD card.

As mentioned above, the phone has a massive battery of 6,000 mAh capacity. However, it has a slower 10W charging. It means it will take a lot of time to charge the battery. However, on the software side, we will see a Realme UI on top of Android 10.

Additionally, the phone will be available in Marine Blue and Coral Red colours. The phone has currently launched in Indonesia and official sales will begin on August 16. As far as its pricing is concerned, it will cost around $128. There are no words when it will be available in Pakistan. But we hope to get the phone here by the end of this month. So stay tuned, we will update you when we will get the phone here.

