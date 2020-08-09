Realme is quite active in launching the entry-level smartphones for its customers. Just recently, the company has unveiled the Realme C15 with a massive battery. Now, another Realme C-lineup smartphone, C12, is in pipeline. The phone has already gone through major certification authorities in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China. However, now, Realme C12 Shines on Geekbench with an Helio P35 Chipset. Let’s have a look at the ket specs of the phone.

The Geekbench listing has revealed that the phone will have MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, along with 3GB of RAM. also, it will come with Android 10 out of the box. Unfortunately, this is all the listing has revealed so far about the coming phone.

On the other hand, there are some rumours revealing that another model of Realme C11 or C15 is also coming. The coming phone will have 4G-only connectivity, an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. There will be a 3.5mm jack. Furthermore, the phone will come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

As the specs are not so high, we can surely say that the price of the phone will also be less. The company usually manufacture such type of phones to grab more customers. Also, such type of phone entry-level phones with a few good specs gained much popularity among people. Let’s see when the company will officially introduce this phone. We will update you when we will get more information about the coming phone. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

