Here comes another entry-level smartphone by Realme. Realme C15 is the new member in the range of affordable smartphones. The phone has just unveiled in Indonesia. One of the most prominent features of this phone is its massive battery. Let’s discuss its other specs as well.

The newly launched phone has a beefy 6,000 mAh battery. Moreover, it has come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The setup will include a 13MP primary shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper, a 2MP module for depth sensing and a 2MP camera for monochrome shots.

Realme C15 is Now Official with A Massive Battery and Quad-camera Setup

Moreover, it will have the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Also, it will come with the Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI. Furthermore, the phone has a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution with a waterdrop notch. The phone has come with the 8MP selfie camera. The panel sports a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

At the back, we will see the Realme’s Geometric Gradient design. Moreover, it will come either with a 3GB or 4GB RAM alongside 64GB of storage. Luckily, you can expand the memory using a microSD card. As mentioned above, the phone has a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. Overall, the phone has come with amazing features and the best part is that it is quite affordable. So, all those people who do want an inexpensive phone but with good specs, this phone is surely for them.

Moreover, the phone will be available in blue and silver colours. As far as its pricing is concerned, the 3/64 trim will cost around $137. Whereas, the 4/64GB model will go for $150. Unfortunately, the availability of the phone in other market is not known yet. But we hope to get the phone in the coming month in Pakistan. Moreover, the price may variate as per the regions.