Realme C17 Arrives in Lake Green & Navy Blue
Realme launches C17 in Bangladesh with a big display, which will be going global. The phone arrives in two colour options- Lake Green & Navy Blue
The powerhouse of the phone is consists of a big battery with the support of fast charging. On the back of the phone, there are four cameras. The internal storage of the phone is 6GB RAM and 128GB while the phone is running on the 11nm Snapdragon 460 chipset with 1.8GHz octa-core CPU.
Realme C17 Arrives in Lake Green & Navy Blue
The display of the phone is 6.5” LCD and HD+ resolution has a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio is rather impressive for an entry-level phone, and it’s further boosted by the selfie camera sitting in a punch hole instead of a notch.
On the back of the phone, there are four cameras, lined up in L-formation. The two are consist of a 13MP f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide-angle unit while the other two 2MP cameras are for macro shots and B&W. The 5,000 mAh of the battery can be charged at up to 18W speeds.
Specs Details:
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
Recommended Reading: realme C17 is launching online on 23rd Sep followed by Telemart Flash Sale