Realme launches C17 in Bangladesh with a big display, which will be going global. The phone arrives in two colour options- Lake Green & Navy Blue

The powerhouse of the phone is consists of a big battery with the support of fast charging. On the back of the phone, there are four cameras. The internal storage of the phone is 6GB RAM and 128GB while the phone is running on the 11nm Snapdragon 460 chipset with 1.8GHz octa-core CPU.

Realme C17 Arrives in Lake Green & Navy Blue

The display of the phone is 6.5” LCD and HD+ resolution has a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio is rather impressive for an entry-level phone, and it’s further boosted by the selfie camera sitting in a punch hole instead of a notch.

On the back of the phone, there are four cameras, lined up in L-formation. The two are consist of a 13MP f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide-angle unit while the other two 2MP cameras are for macro shots and B&W. The 5,000 mAh of the battery can be charged at up to 18W speeds.

Specs Details:

PLATFORM OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240) GPU Adreno 610

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.1

MAIN CAMERA Quad 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm Features HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio Unspecified USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

