Realme C17 Arrives in Lake Green & Navy Blue

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Sep 21, 2020
1 minute read

Realme launches C17 in Bangladesh with a big display, which will be going global. The phone arrives in two colour options- Lake Green & Navy Blue

The powerhouse of the phone is consists of a big battery with the support of fast charging. On the back of the phone, there are four cameras. The internal storage of the phone is 6GB RAM and 128GB while the phone is running on the 11nm Snapdragon 460 chipset with 1.8GHz octa-core CPU.

Realme C17 Arrives in Lake Green & Navy Blue

 

The display of the phone is 6.5” LCD and HD+ resolution has a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio is rather impressive for an entry-level phone, and it’s further boosted by the selfie camera sitting in a punch hole instead of a notch.

On the back of the phone, there are four cameras, lined up in L-formation. The two are consist of a 13MP f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide-angle unit while the other two 2MP cameras are for macro shots and B&W. The 5,000 mAh of the battery can be charged at up to 18W speeds.

Specs Details:

PLATFORMOSAndroid 10
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
GPUAdreno 610
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERAQuad13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle8 MP, (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioUnspecified
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 18W

Recommended Reading: realme C17 is launching online on 23rd Sep followed by Telemart Flash Sale

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker