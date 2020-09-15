It seems like Realme is highly-motivated in bringing the C-series phones this year. Back in July, the company has unveiled the C15. Also, the company brought C12 last month. Now the company is all ready to bring one more C series smartphone which is C17. We have already told you guys that the company will introduce the phone in September. Now Realme C17 Global Launch Date Revealed. Realme C17 is all ready to launch on September 21.

Interestingly, it will not be the only phone to launch. Realme will also bring the Narzo 20 series in that event too. Realme’s Bangladesh branch has announced the launch date on its official Facebook account. Moreover, the event will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

As far as its specs are concerned, it will come with a 90Hz display. It will have a 6.5″ screen with HD+ resolution. The official render has also confirmed that the phone will come with quad-camera setup at the back and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Moreover, the phone will have a Snapdragon 460 SoC. It will have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Additionally, the phone will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

At the front, we will see an 8MP camera to take beautiful selfies. Moreover, the back camera setup will include four cameras – 13MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP monochrome and 2MP macro units.

In my opinion, it will be a budget-friendly phone. What do you think about the pricing of the phone? Do tell us in the comment section given below.

