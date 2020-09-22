realme C17 with ultra smooth 90Hz punch-hole display will be launching live tomorrow on realme’s official Facebook & YouTube

The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand realme is going to debut its realme C17 with 90Hz ultra-smooth punch-hole display, 5000mAh Mega battery, and massive storage capacity of 6GB RAM & 128 GB Storage combination. To be honest, RAM and ROM are more important than the processor in daily use for normal users. It can assure a smoother and more responsive experience than other competitors. More than 90% of smartphone users can’t experience the higher refresh rate of 90Hz and 60% of the smartphones have refresh rate of 60Hz or less. As a tech trendsetting brand realme offers premium features at the most affordable prices for the young masses.

It is designed to elevate the experience of the realme C series and bring surprising feature upgrades for its entry level smartphones. realme has also collaborated with Telemart for a “Hot Sale” after it’s online launch event of the C17. Telemart sale will be live from 7PM – 8 PM. You can win exciting giveaways of brand new realme C17 by participating in live Q&A on realme’s official Facebook page.

Leap for 90Hz Ultra Smooth Punch-Hole Display realme C17 is equipped with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate, making every slip extremely smooth. The 90Hz display has a 50% higher refresh rate when compared to a conventional 60Hz display, resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience. As a punch-hole display, realme C17 enables a 90% screen-to-body ratio and brings a more immerse entertainment experience for the young. For power saving you get a smart switch to turn off the 90Hz display as well.

Although the C Series smartphones have usually consisted of entry level smartphones of the brand, but they are gradually enhancing the features of the new C series smartphones and turning them into mid-level smartphones at attractive price points. With global users of more than 13.2 million, the C series, is bringing great power with style for the upcoming smartphones in the series.

Leap for Trendsetting Design and High-end Quality As a Tech Trendsetter, realme is committed to bringing the latest trends into tech industry. Different from other C-series models, realme C17 is inspired by ‘Cat’s Eye’ and designed to show the chatoyancy and mystery of premium jewelry. You’ll never think it’s predicted to be the most affordable C series model yet.

realme C17 has two different visual styles: Navy Blue is a reflective dark blue with a highlighted effect, and Lake Green is a light blue with an AG frosted effect, bringing

completely different feels. It also has a lighter and thinner body, only 188g and 8.5mm in

the thinnest part.

As the best choice for the young, realme C17 is far better than its peers with 90Hz punch-hole display, trendsetting design inspired by ‘Cat’s Eye’, 6GB + 128GB massive storage. realme C17 is price will be revealed at the launch event, and will has a flash sale at 23rd Sep 7 PM – 8 PM live on Telemart.