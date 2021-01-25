Realme has launched C20 which is an entry-level phone with the lowest-end specs in the C-lineup. Realme C20 made its debut in Vietnam initially and has a very familiar design. The phone is available in blue and charcoal colors. The Realme C20 comes with a Helio G35 chipset and a big battery while a single camera is available on the back.

The screen of the C20 is a 6.5” LCD with HD+ resolution. A pretty basic 5MP selfie camera is available in a waterdrop notch while on the back, there is a big square island that hosts a lonely 8MP shooter, accompanied only by the LED flash. The phone’s optical setup supports 1080P video recording, HDR, portrait, and night mode.

Realme C20 Comes with MediaTek Helio G35

On the back of the phone, a speaker is also available, while the bottom of the phone sports a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, and a microUSB port.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 ( the chipset that was rolled out in 2020). The phone’s multi-tasking is handled by 2GB of memory while the internal storage of the phone is 32GB. The powerhouse of the phone carries a massive 5000 mAh battery without fast charging support. Lastly, the phone runs on a Android10-based RealmeUI.

The price of Realme C20 is Rs. 17,000 but there is no word yet on when Realme will make the availability of the phone in Pakistan.

Some Other Specs:

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass

