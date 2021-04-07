Realme Pakistan has recently revealed the launch date for the Realme C21 and C25. Both phones are coming on April 7. According to the new report, the company is also going to release Realme C20 which is an entry-level device.

The Realme C20 comes with the MediaTek Helio G35, based on a 12nm process. The phone has RealmeUI 1.0, built on Android10. Pakistani users will get 2GB of memory and 32GB of expandable storage.

Realme C20 Soon to Hit Pakistani Market

The powerhouse of the phone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and also charges over standard 10W speeds instead of 18W. The Realme C20 handset has the low-end screen and low-powered chip. The battery can last 43 days of standby. Users can also stretch the battery life from the last 5% of your battery life to 2 days of standby with the power-saving mode. C20 can also reverse charge smaller devices.

The phone features a 6.5” IPS LCD with a notch and an effective screen ratio of 89.5%. The panel produces a 720P resolution. The screen of the phone is protected by using Gorilla Glass 3. Inside the notch, Realme C25 features a 5MP f/2.2 camera.