Realme C21 & C25 and Buds Will Launch Today in Pakistan

Today, Realme is launching four new devices in Pakistan at their launch event, including two new C-series smartphones, Realme C25 & C21, and Buds. You can watch the launch event live on Realme’s Facebook or YouTube accounts at 12:00 PM on April 7. Realme also offers an opportunity to win awards to viewers participating in the event.

Realme C21 Specifications & Price:

Like its other C-series predecessors, the Realme C21 has almost the same design: a geometrically plastic finish and a capacitive fingerprint scanner and speaker installed on the back. A notch and a strong chin are on the front. It comes with colors of Cross Blue and Cross Black shades.

Moreover, Realme C21 has a 6.5″ IPS LCD with a resolution of 720P and has an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. This device has selfie cameras of 5MP and has a 13MP main lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP camera are available in the triple-rear camera setup. The cameras support night, HDR, and portrait modes.

This device has 3GB RAM and expandable storage of 32GB, has Helio G35 with a massive 5000 mAh battery. Realme UI, Android10 based handle the software side of the device. Realme C21 expected to start from Rs. 24,999 PKR in Pakistan.

Realme C25 Specifications & Price:

Realme C25 has almost the same design and specs, except the little difference as better Helio G70. The battery has a greater capacity of 6000 mAh and can charge more than 18W fast.

The memory is 4GB with an expandable capacity of 64GB/129GB. The screen C25 is equally large and has similar specifications as the screen of C21 has. The Realme C25 will be available in blue and charcoal tones.

Realme C25 fitted a 48MP main camera, a 2MP B&W sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor for the rear camera setup. On the front, the selfie camera is available with an 8MP sensor. Realme C25 expected cost will start from approximately Rs. 25,000 – 29,999 PKR.

Realme also launches Realme Buds Air 2 and Air 2 Neo TWS earbuds alongside the Realme C21 and C25.

