Realme has just introduced the budget-friendly low priced smartphone, C21 in Pakistan. The phone has originally launched with a price rate of Rs. 21,999. But Realme C21Y is Now Available at Discounted Price of Rs 20,999 on Daraz. The phone has come with many amazing features and specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has come with a 6.5-inch HD + mini-drop fullscreen. It has an 88.7% screen to body ratio with 1600 by 720-pixel resolutions. Moreover, the phone weighs 200g with a typical battery.

The newly launched phone has a triple camera setup at the back. It has a 13MP main camera along with a pair of 2MP cameras. At the front, the phone has a 5MP selfie camera to take your beautiful shoots. It has come with many beauty modes including Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Beauty Filter and Chroma Boost. The phone has a typical 5,000 mAh battery.

Additionally, the phone has an octa-core 12nm processor. Also, it has come with two memory and storage options. It has 3/4GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage options. Also, the phone has come with 3-card slots. Among them, 2 slots are for SIM cards and 1 for microSD cards. Other key features include a 3.5mm headset jack and Micro-USB. On the software front, the phone has RealmeUI based on Android 11.

The Key highlights of the phone are,

Screen: 6.5-inch mini-drop Fullscreen

6.5-inch mini-drop Fullscreen Dimensions: 164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm

164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm Weight: 200g

200g Processor: Octa-core 12nm Processor

Octa-core 12nm Processor Operating System: Realme UI based on Android 11

Realme UI based on Android 11 Battery: 5,000 mAh typical

5,000 mAh typical RAM: 3/4GB

3/4GB Storage: 32/64GB

32/64GB Back Camera: Triple Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP+2MP

Triple Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera: 5MP from facing camera

5MP from facing camera Scene Modes: Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Beauty Filter, Chroma Boost

Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Beauty Filter, Chroma Boost Other Features: 3.5mm headset jack, Micro-USB, Dual nano-SIM and 1 Micro SD

3.5mm headset jack, Micro-USB, Dual nano-SIM and 1 Micro SD Sensors: Magnetic induction sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Acceleration sensor

Magnetic induction sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Acceleration sensor Colours: Cross Black and Cross Blue

