Realme has launched C25 in Indonesia and will soon be headed to other Asian markets. The phone has powerful Helio G70 while the powerhouse is backed by 6000 mAh battery. The phone can be quick-charged at 18W with the power adaptor shipped alongside it. Users will get two-day battery life out of a single charge due to display and chip as both are low-powered.

Realme C25 Goes Official Globally

The phone has a 720P IPS LCD with only 480 nits of peak brightness and a chin that limits C25’s screen ratio to 88.7%. The handset features a fingerprint scanner on its back and also has a TÜV Rheinland certification for reliability and durability over years of use. The outer shell of the phone is glossy and available in two color options- charcoal and blue.

The Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch display. The screen delivers a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution.

The phone has triple-camera featuring a 48MP f/1.8 lens and two 2MP sensors designed for portrait and macro photography. There is also an 8MP f/2.0 front camera inside the notch. The phone is running on Android 11 that is paired with the 4GB of memory, and 64GB/128GB of storage. When it comes to Pakistan then its expected price will be Rs. 24,700.

Recommended Reading: Oppo A74 5G Spotted on Geekbench