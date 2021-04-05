Realme C25 Soon to Hit Pakistani Market
Realme is getting ready to introduce a host of new budget C-series phones in Pakistan starting with the Realme C25. According to a reliable source, the phone is coming to Pakistan in the first week of April 2021. Moreover, the Realme C20 and C21 will also be launched by the company but no one knowns the launch date at this moment.
What makes the Realme C25 a center of attraction? Of course its long battery life. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by 6000 mAh that fast charges over an 18W adapter. Power-saving mode stretches the incredible battery life.
The phone is powered the Helio G70 chip from MediaTek that is based on a 12nm process and paired with 4GB of memory and 64GB/128GB of expandable internal storage. The Realme C25 runs on Android11.
The phone features a notched screen, a coin-shaped back fingerprint scanner, a boxy camera plate, and a duo-tone finish. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack and a Type-C port.
The 6.5” IPS LCD screen produces a 720P resolution and 480 nits of peak brightness. An 8MP selfie camera is housed in the tear-drop notch. While at the rear of the phone, there is a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP portrait lens. The expected price of the phone is Rs. 24,999. Users in Pakistan will get the device in two color variants- Water Gray and Water Blue.
