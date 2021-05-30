The Realme C25s, also known as the RMX3195, has been making certification rounds for a couple of weeks now. The phone has appeared on NBTC certification and Russia’s EEC. These listings have revealed little information about hardware. Thankfully, a new source revealed Realme C25s full specs.

Realme C25s Full Specs, Release Date and Price Leak

The phone is expected to launch in China on June 12 for $170. Moreover, the phone will have a 6.5-inch 1600 x 720 pixel LCD display. The dimensions of the phone are 164.5 × 75.9 × 9.6 mm. The display will have a teardrop notch to house an 8MP selfie camera. The back will have a triple camera setup at the back. It will have a 48MP main camera and a pair of supplementary 2MP snappers. You will also get a fingerprint reader at the back.

Furthermore, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85, along with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD. The chipset also provides things like dual-band Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, the phone will come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. Other key specs include 3.5mm jack and a USB Type-C port.

Although, Realme has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we will get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

