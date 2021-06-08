Right on time, Realme has launched the successor of its previously launched C25. Realme C25s is the new entry to its C-series. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the phone is finally here. Overall, the phone is very similar to the Realme C25 with one major upgrade – the chipset is the Mediatek Helio G85 instead of the Helio G70 in the earlier smartphone. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

Realme C25s is Now Official with Helio G85 chipset

First of all, Realme C25s comes with a 6.5” LCD of HD+ resolution. It comes in a single 4GB RAM option and two storage variants- 64GB and 128GB. You can also use a microSD card to expand the storage up to 256GB.

It also comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery to keep your phone running all day long. Additionally, it has a triple-camera setup at the back. It has a 13MP main snapper and a couple of 2MP units. At the front, you will see an 8MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the phone has a triple tray to handle your two separate SIM cards, and one for the SD card. Moreover, it comes with Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android 11.

Initially, the company has launched the phone in India. It will soon be available in Pakistan. Moreover, it is available in Water Gray and Water Blue colours. The phone costs $137 and $150 for its two storage options.

