Just today, Realme has launched the X50 5G, a true flagship device. Now, the company has unveiled one more smartphone without making any announcement. Realme C2s Quietly Launched with Dual Camera. The reason why the company has launched it quietly is that it is a low-priced phone with low-end specs.

The Realme C2s comes with the Helio P22 SoC. Moreover, it will come with 6.1″ HD+ notched display, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Moreover, the phone has 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage onboard. Also, if you are not satisfied with the storage you can expand it using a microSD card.

For photography, the Realme C2s has a 5MP selfie snapper on the front. Moreover, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back including a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth module.

The only promising feature of the phone is its OS. The phone comes with the Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1. Moreover, the phone comes in a Diamond Black colour. Currently, the phone is available in Thailand. As it is a low priced phone, it costs only $43.

There is no news when it will be available in other markets. But specs-wise, it is an ordinary phone and is a good choice for those who can’t afford expensive ones.