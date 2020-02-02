Realme C3 will Boot Realme UI out of the box

We have already informed you guys that Realme C3 is the upcoming smartphone to launch on February 6. We have also known many of its specs. However, now, Realme has announced that Realme C3 will boot Realme UI. So, it will be the first phone of the company to run the company’s newest Android 10-based skin out of the box.

Realme C3 will be the First Phone to Boot Realme UI out of the box

The upcoming Realme C3 is an entry-level smartphone. It will come with the Helio G70 SoC. Also, it will have two memory configurations; 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. Furthermore, the phone will sport a 6.5″ waterdrop notch display.

The photography lovers will be happy to know that Realme C3 will come with a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensor. Furthermore, the phone will have a selfie camera as well. However, the resolution is not known yet.

Additionally, the Realme C3 will have a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with a micro-USB port. The company has confirmed the phone in Blue colour. But surely there will be other colours too. There is much that we already know, the other remaining information will be out on February 6. Till then stay tuned.