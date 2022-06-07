Realme C30 to be Launched with a Single Rear Camera

The Realme C30 is the new device from the company that has been spotted in the recent leaks. The company in the first half of the year announced two device. The C31 was announced in February and the C35 in March. The unveiling of the C35 is in the near future, as the device pictures and design has been seen in a few leaks.

According to the leaks the Realme C30 looks is more like the C31 and C35. It is built around a notched display. The rear view of the device is different from it. It is different as the C30 has a vertical grid design and the device comes with a single rear camera. There are no macro and depth sensor lens in this device.

The C30 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display screen. It will be powered by the Helio G80 SoC. The rear camera has a 13 MP primary sensor while the selfie camera is a 5 MP snapper. The device has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh. Two color options will be available in the device i.e. green and blue.

The power button and the volume rocker is on the right side of the device. The SIM card slot is located on the left side. On the bottom of the device the microUSB port is present accompanied by the 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone and speaker.

The specs of the device hints it will be among the entry-level devices. It may even be among the cheapest smart devices. The Realme company has not given any official statement about C30, but soon we will be getting all the information and details about the device. So stay tuned we will be getting more news, reports and statements about the device.

