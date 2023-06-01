Realme C53 Launches With 5000mAh Battery & Dynamic Island

Realme C53 recently made a debut in Malaysia. Let’s dig into the pricing, specifications, and features of the highly anticipated Realme C53.

Realme C53 Specs, Price & Availability

The newly launched Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. Moreover, the smartphone boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The peak brightness of the handset is 560 nits. Let me tell you that the smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch screen and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%. If we talk about its design, the Realme C53 has a slim profile with a thickness of just 7.49mm. Let’s have a look at it:

Realme C53 Color Options include gold and black. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T612 octa-core chip clocked at a peak frequency of 1.82GHz, along with a Mali-G57 GPU. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to an impressive 2TB via a microSD card. The handset will provide much space for storing apps, files, and media.

The camera setup consists of a dual-camera configuration featuring a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens. It will enable users to capture amazing photos with depth and detail. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper that provides high-quality self-portraits. In addition to that, the smartphone runs on the Realme UI T version offering a user-friendly interface and a range of exciting features. The handset is equipped with a sizable 5000mAh battery to keep the lights on. The company claims to provide all-day usage on a single charge. It will also support 33W fast charging.

The smartphone is currently available at Lazada and Shopee for MYR 550 ($119) and MYR 600 ($130), respectively. Reports claim that the phone is expected to make its way to other Asian markets in the near future, but it is unlikely to be launched in India. The point notable here is that C53 is basically a rebranded version of the Realme Narzo N53, which is already available in the Indian market.

