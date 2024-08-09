Realme C63 5G Set to Arrive Next Week with a New Design

Realme is set to launch the 5G variant of the C63 in India next week. It was revealed through the listing on the company’s official website. It indicated that C63 5G may also be launched globally around the same date. The listing also gave a glimpse of the phone’s design, which is different compared to the 4G version. The Realme C63 5G will arrive with a boxy design and a flat frame. The power button on the right side has increased in size and will also work as a fingerprint scanner.

Unlike the 4G variant, the rear panel is also equipped with a square camera island with curved corners. It accommodates two sensors along with an LED flash. On the front side, there is a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout display. Another difference between the two variants is of bezels. The 5G variant has a slightly thicker top bezel and bottom chin. Moreover, as this is the 5G version, so we expect it to be equipped with a more capable chipset.

The Realme C63 5G will be available in Green and Gold color options. Till now, there are no other details about the phone.

The Realme C63 4G on the other hand comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In terms of performance, it is equipped with a Unisoc T612 processor. Storage-wise, it has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging support. Moreover, the device comes with a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. It ships with Android 14 OS out of the box.

Also read:

The realme C63 Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Leather Back and Lightning-Fast Charging at an Unmatched Price