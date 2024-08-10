Realme C63 5G: The Budget 5G Contender Set to Shake Up the Market

Realme is not coming slow with its famous C-series lineup. Just two months after the launch of the highly anticipated Realme C63 4G, the company is gearing up to launch its 5G variant, the Realme C63 5G. The official product listing is live now, which gives us a clearer picture of what this budget-friendly 5G phone will bring to the table.

Realme C63 5G Boasts A Familiar Design with Fresh Twists

The design of the Realme C63 5G sticks to the boxy aesthetic that has become synonymous with Realme’s budget range. However, there’s a catch. The camera module, previously positioned on the side, is now centrally aligned on the back of the handset. This shift in design, along with a fresh new paint job, gives the upcoming Realme phone a distinct look. The smartphone retains the flat screen and side-mounted fingerprint scanner seen on its predecessor.

The company has kept many details under wraps. However, we can still make some guesses based on the 4G variant. The vanilla model features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it a perfect choice for users who want smooth visuals without breaking the bank. The 5G variant will reportedly carry over these display specs so that users can enjoy a similar visual experience.

On the camera front, the C63 5G will likely retain the 50MP primary camera and the 8MP selfie snapper that were highlights of the 4G model. Moreover, there will be a dual-speaker setup, and the 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. All these specs make the C63 5G a strong contender in the budget category.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Realme C63 5G is that it will ship with Android 14 out of the box. It will offer users the latest software experience right from the start. There have been no official words regarding the chipset yet. However, Realme will opt for a 5G-capable processor that delivers reliable performance without compromising on battery life. The Unisoc Tiger T612, which powered the 4G variant, might be swapped out for a more powerful 5G-ready chip, though details are still pending.

C63 5G is shaping up to be an appealing option for those looking to enter the 5G era without spending a lot of money. The Realme C63 5G is anticipated to debut on August 12th in India, with a global rollout likely to follow. Stay tuned for more details as the company counts down to the official launch. If the rumors are true, the C63 5G will become one of the best budget phones of 2024.