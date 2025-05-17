Realme is all set to launch its latest budget smartphone, the Realme C71, in Pakistan. The official release date is May 20, and Pakistan will be among the first countries to receive this new phone. While Realme has not launched the device anywhere else in the world yet, it has shared several teasers to give fans an early look at what to expect.

Realme first revealed the green colour variant of the C71, which has a crystal-like texture on the back. Now, the company has also introduced a white colour option with the same eye-catching pattern. Both versions feature a unique ring-shaped LED light located under the dual camera setup.

Realme C71 Launch Set for May 20 in Pakistan: Key Features Teased Ahead of Debut

This new ring LED light is one of the standout features of the Realme C71. It appears to have blinking capabilities, which likely means it will be used as a notification light. The design closely resembles the Realme C75, with its flat edges and rectangular camera island.

The teasers also confirm some key specs of the C71. The phone will pack a 6,300mAh battery, offering up to two days of usage on a single charge. Even better, it will support 45W fast charging, which means just an hour of charging could keep the phone running for a long time.

Durability is another major focus of the Realme C71. Realme has shared slogans like “Stay Tough in Every Drop” and “Dirty? Wash it like a dish.” These phrases suggest that the device may come with a water-resistant or IP-rated body. It could also be shockproof, much like the Realme C75. However, the company hasn’t officially confirmed these features yet.

The full list of specifications is still under wraps, which is unusual since most phones launched in Pakistan already have global details available. But Realme is clearly taking a teaser-based approach this time, slowly revealing features to build excitement.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more information as the launch date approaches. The promotional campaign has already created a buzz on social media, with many users curious about what Realme has in store with this model.

We will get more details about the phone in the coming days. Stay tuned for the full specifications and pricing at the official launch event.