Realme C75 Debuts with a New chipset & Camera Design

The smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched the new C75 in Vietnam. Given the past trajectory, it is expected that the smartphone will be soon launched in other regions as well. The realme C75 is powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G92 Max chipset.

In terms of display, the realme C75 features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate. It marks a significant upgrade from the previous C65, which arrived with a 720p display. Moreover, the Helio G92 Max chipset reportedly delivers improved CPU and GPU performance, but its real-world testing is yet to be carried out.

For photography lovers, the smartphone features a 50MP primary lens along with a 2MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP front camera for selfies. While the triple-camera configuration remains the same as its predecessor, the lenses are housed in a new camera design. Moreover, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, along with the IP69+ military-grade shock resistance rating adds to its durability.

Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with a large 6000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, which is surely a plus point of the phone. The realme C75 operates on Android 14 with Realme UI 5 as the Android skin.

Despite the promising upgrades, realme has not yet revealed the phone’s pricing or availability details. However, as per our speculation, the phone will cost around $130-$160.

Also read:

realme & PUBG Mobile Partnered for Number 13 Tournament as realme 13+ 5g Hits Market