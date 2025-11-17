realme C85 Pro Now Available in Pakistan with Segment’s Best Display Among 7000mAh Battery Phones, IP69 Pro Durability, and First Sales Starting November 15

The wait is finally over, the realme C85 Pro is now officially available across Pakistan, and it’s already being hailed as the hottest buy of the season. Built for those who want performance that lasts and style that stands out, the C85 Pro delivers on every front. It comes in two variants: 8GB + 128GB, priced at PKR 59,999, and 8GB + 256GB, priced at PKR 62,999. Both variants feature 24GB of Dynamic RAM for smooth multitasking and all-around efficiency.

Power You Can Rely On

Equipped with a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, the largest in its segment, the C85 Pro is made to last beyond limits. From all-day streaming and navigation to long rides and endless chats, it ensures consistent power with about 50% battery remaining at night. With 45W Fast Charging, you can reach 50% in just 30 minutes, while 10W Reverse Charging transforms it into a portable power bank for your accessories and secondary devices.

Brightness That Breaks Boundaries

With its 4000nit Ultra Bright AMOLED Display, the C85 Pro ensures effortless visibility, even under the harshest sunlight. Boasting the brightest display among 7000mAh battery phones, its OLED panel offers vivid color accuracy, deep contrast, and cinematic clarity. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling, gaming, and streaming, making every visual moment sharper and more immersive.

Strength That Defies Conditions

Engineered for endurance, the realme C85 Pro raises the bar with its IP69 Pro Water and Dust Resistance, offering industrial-grade durability that protects against high-pressure jets, submersion, and extreme weather. Rigorously tested across various real-world conditions, it’s tough enough for riders, adventurers, and anyone who refuses to slow down. This exceptional toughness even earned the device a Guinness World Record™, proving its place among the most durable smartphones in its class.

Smarter, Faster, Sleeker

At its core, the realme C85 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 685 (4G) platform, delivering efficient and reliable performance for gaming, multitasking, and daily use. It’s enhanced with AI features such as AI Boost and intelligent task optimization, along with a 5500+ mm² VC cooling system that keeps performance steady even during long hours of use. The 50MP AI camera (featuring AI Portrait, AI Scene Enhancement, and Night Mode) captures sharp, detailed images, while AI Edit Genie makes creative editing effortless.

Beyond power, the realme C85 Pro stands out with its Feather-Light Design, offering a slim and premium feel in two stunning color variants, Parrot Purple and Peacock Green. Complementing its modern aesthetic is the Breathing Light, a dynamic ring around the camera module that gently glows for notifications, calls, and charging, adding both function and flair to the phone’s elegant design. Its durability credentials go even further, with the C85 Pro earning a Guinness World Record™ for its exceptional toughness, solidifying its position as one of the most resilient smartphones in its class.

Pakistan’s New Favorite Smartphone

Combining ultra battery life, ultra display brilliance, and ultra protection, the realme C85 Pro is setting new standards for what a performance smartphone should be. Now available nationwide, it’s the perfect balance of innovation, strength, and everyday practicality, a device built for those who live boldly, ride freely, and never slow down.

Also Read: realme C85 Pro: Ultimate Rider Phone with 7000mAh Battery & IP69 Toughness