realme Celebrates the Holy Month with “Craft Your Ramadan” Creative Workshops

As Ramadan approaches, a season of togetherness and shared moments, realme is introducing a vibrant, youth-focused community initiative designed to add creativity and color to the month. Titled “Craft Your Ramadan,” the experience invites individuals and families to customize their Ramadan vibe through hands-on DIY workshops in an energetic in-store setting.

Taking place every weekend throughout Ramadan from 4pm to 11pm at Dolmen Mall Lahore, the campaign transforms the retail space into an interactive, creative hub instead of a traditional retail setup. Blending art, personalization, and technology, the initiative encourages participants to customize realme smartphone back covers in a fun, Iftar-ready environment inspired by self-expression and youthful energy.

With “Craft Your Ramadan,” realme moves beyond the usual store experience to create an engaging, workshop-style creative zone. The space will feature art stations, creative materials, Ramadan-themed design elements, and a lively ambiance that inspires imagination. Participants can paint, decorate, and personalize smartphone back covers with patterns, crescent motifs, calligraphy-inspired designs, and colorful embellishments. Guided by local influencers and creative facilitators, each session is designed to be interactive, social, and beginner-friendly, perfect for young creators and families looking to express their style.

Alongside the workshops, participants can enter daily lucky draws throughout the campaign. The celebration will culminate in a Grand Draw, where lucky winners will receive exciting prizes, including realme Buds and the latest realme C85 series smartphone. The inclusion of the realme C85 series as the Grand Draw prize adds a strong tech highlight to the creative experience, making it both expressive and rewarding.

Make this Ramadan more colorful and creative by joining “Craft Your Ramadan” every weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, at Dolmen Mall Lahore. Visitors can walk into the realme outlet, register on-site for the DIY workshop, complete their customized design, and instantly enter the lucky draw for a chance to win exciting prizes. To stay updated on timings, activities, and announcements, follow realme Pakistan on social media and be part of the celebration.

