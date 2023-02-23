Advertisement

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island concept to its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max back in September. Since then, the clock started ticking. Many companies started developing the feature. According to some latest reports, Realme phones will soon get the new dynamic island-like feature.

Leaked Images Reveal New Dynamic Island-like Feature for Realme Phones

Courtesy of some leaked images coming from internal company documents, we know it’s Realme. The company is apparently working hard on the feature getting inspired by – Apple’s homework. Err, Dynamic Island.

This phone may apparently launch at MWC next week, beating Huawei to the Dynamic Island punch. The device in question looks like the entry-level C series, as Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has previously hinted at including a pill-like camera cutout on such a handset.

Seems a weird bug occurred in the Matrix and caused a spacetime flaw that kinda disrupted my last trip to the future…😵‍💫 So, one more round-trip later, here comes your first look at #Realme's #MiniCapsule in action…😏 Advertisement Again, on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/qAPkl4gcNn pic.twitter.com/Z29A4j0Jhe — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 22, 2023

Moreover, Realme’s island is wider than Apple’s, but its functions may be very similar. As you can see, SuperVOOC charging is currently being shown on the island.

It’s still unclear whether third-party apps will somehow be able to access Realme’s island. If the answer is no, then the feature will be available for system-level things like charging, media switching, and that sort of thing.

Anyhow, Realme has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will get more information about it very soon. So stay tuned for more updates.

