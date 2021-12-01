Realme GT 2, Moto Edge and Xiaomi 12 will be the phones with Snapdragon 8

The Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Moto Edge X30 are the first phones to be confirmed to use Qualcomm’s newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. While Realme and Xiaomi have yet to reveal official launch dates for their new flagship devices, Motorola has stated that the Moto Edge X30 will launch on December 9.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The phone will be available in December, according to the company. Now that Qualcomm has made the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset public, numerous Android OEMs have confirmed that the top CPU would be used in their devices. The device is also likely to run Android 12. The smartphone might include a 32MP selfie camera. A 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel secondary camera will be included.

It’s official! #realmeGT2Pro, our first and most premium flagship will pack #Snapdragon8Gen1.

Along with the best chip, what else do you think makes a true premium flagship smartphone? #realmeGT2series pic.twitter.com/oFcDGkeVfr — realme (@realmeglobal) December 1, 2021

Xiaomi 12

Among the incoming smartphones, the Xiaomi 12 is rumoured to be the company’s first to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor.

The Xiaomi 12 will also be the first phone to ship with the MIUI 13 beta, which is presently under a testing phase. The forthcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to have a premium design, better cameras, and a smooth display. It is said to have a main camera with a resolution of 50 megapixels.

Powered by the most powerful @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, stay tuned for our upcoming flagship #Xiaomi12! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/zSSx6SIslW — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2021

Moto Edge X30

The Moto Edge X30 smartphone has been added to the list. The Moto Edge X30 will be unveiled on December 9. Mukul Sharma, a tipster, shared a teaser picture for the Moto Edge X30 smartphone. It will be the company’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset. Motorola may rebrand the Moto Edge X30 as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in foreign regions.

Moto Edge X30 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor launching on December 9.#Motorola #MotoEdgeX30 pic.twitter.com/wR8aZjWP0e — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 1, 2021

Aside from Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola, Qualcomm said that Black Shark, Honor, iQoo, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, and ZTE are working on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagships that will be available by the end of 2021.