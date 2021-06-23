Realme VP Mr Xu Qi Chase posted a picture with Japanese designer Mr Naoto Fukasawa yesterday to tease a new smartphone launch. Although, the VP did not divulge anything about this phone. But some leaks have surfaced online hinting that it could be Realme GT 5G Master Edition.

Realme GT 5G Master Edition is in the Pipeline

A reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has also revealed that Realme’s upcoming smartphone will be the GT 5G Master Edition. The phone will be designed by Mr Fukasawa like Realme’s previous Master Edition phones.

Realme has launched its first Master Edition smartphone, Realme X, in 2019. The phone was available in two variants – Garlic and Onion. The same year, Realme launched the X2 Pro Master Edition in Red Brick and Concrete versions. Later on, X50 5G Master Edition also unveiled which was inspired by lines and circles.

Currently, it is unclear what will be the design inspiration for the GT 5G Master Edition. , but it is worth mentioning that Realme is also working on another master edition phone. Back in March, we saw a few pictures of the X9 Pro Master Edition Concrete version with a curved screen and triple cameras on the back.

Just like other Master Edition phone, the GT 5G Master Edition will come with a new finish but with the same specs. It means the phone will come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will feature a 6.43″ 120Hz FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone will come with a 64MP triple camera on the back, and 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging.

Unfortunately, we do not know the launch date of the phone. But we will update you in the coming days.

