The Realme GT 5G is arriving on March 4 and the phone has now appeared on Geekbench revealing some key specs. The GT 5G has appeared with the model code RMX2202. It has “lahaina” listed in the motherboard section, which is associated with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Realme GT 5G Appears on Geekbench Revealing Key Specs

See Also: realme GT pre-showed at MWC Shanghai, realme announces its “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” strategy for the mid-to-high end market

Moreover, the phone will come with Android 11 and 12GB RAM. The benchmark database doesn’t include any other specs of the GT 5G. However, the company has previously confirmed the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 888, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 64MP triple camera.

Furthermore, the phone will pack a Samsung-made 120Hz Super AMOLED screen. It will have a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the selfie unit. The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Earlier today, Realme VP Mr. Xu Qi Chase said the GT 5G will have Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers onboard. The previous rumours have revealed the design of the GT 5G and confirmed it will come in the glass back and leather variants. On the bottom, there is a speaker grille and a USB-C port which will support 65W fast charging.

The expected price of the phone will be $460. We will get more information about the phone shortly.

Check Also: Realme GT 5G Appears in First Official Images