MWC Shangai is going to start on Tuesday. Some reports from the show floor revealed that Realme is also planning to announce its flagship device there. The device dubbed as Realme GT 5G and it is the company’s one of elegant smartphones.

The reporters from GSMArena got an image of the Realme booth working on the ground and it reveals the poster of the upcoming GT 5G flagship.

Realme GT 5G to be Announced at MWC Shangai

As you can see in the picture above, the GT 5G is depicted in its Bulbelbee leather finish. Moreover, the phone will come with a 64MP main camera. In its quad-camera setup includes another camera, likely an ultrawide module and a quad-LED flash.

Previously the company confirmed the GT 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Moreover, it will come with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. At the front, there will be a 120Hz AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the phone will come with a quick 65W charging support.

The GT 5G is making its official debut on March 4. It means we will get some more teasers from the company at the event. So, stay tuned for more updates.

