Realme GT 6 – Launch Date & Specifications

Yesterday, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced that the upcoming GT 6 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is scheduled for launch on June 20. In yet another revelation today, the company said the GT 6 will feature a massive 5,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 120W charging support.

Moreover, the company claimed that the 5,500 mAh battery can charge to 50% in just 10 minutes and reach 100% in 28 minutes through a 120W SuperVOOC power adapter, which comes with the phone. The company also shed light on the impressive endurance of the GT 6’s battery, stating that the device supports up to 46 hours of call time and 8 hours of PUBG gameplay. The battery is designed to retain more than 80% capacity after 1,600 full charge cycles, according to the company.

Besides, the company has previously confirmed that it will support 120 FPS gaming. On the other hand, the details about the GT 6’s camera setup are expected to be shared tomorrow. It is confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera, while the two rear cameras are rumored to be ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

Stay tuned for more updates from Realme as it continues to unveil features of the highly anticipated GT 6 ahead of its launch.

