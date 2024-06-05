Realme GT 6 Leak Reveals Top-Notch Specs

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the highly anticipated Realme GT 6. Following the GT series’ legacy, this model is anticipated to prioritize performance. The upcoming Realme Phone launch signifies the revival of the GT series in the global market, marking the first global release of a GT model in two years. Ahead of the official launch, key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked, unveiling intriguing aspects of the device. Let’s delve into the details.

Anticipated Realme GT 6 Specs

As per the leak from Digital Chat Station, a well-regarded name in tech circles, the Realme GT 6 will feature a “1.5K 8T LTPO BOE ultra-narrow straight screen.” In simpler terms, the phone will boast a high-resolution flat display, which will likely appeal to gamers who typically prefer flat screens. Additionally, the smartphone will come with ultra-narrow bezels to improve the visual appeal.

Another noteworthy aspect is the incorporation of a metal frame and glass body. It indicates that Realme is not compromising on build quality with the GT 6. Unlike other high-performance smartphones, which sometimes resort to plastic builds—for instance, the POCO F6—the GT 6 aims for a premium feel. The leaked specs also include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, famous for its flagship-level performance, along with support for 120W fast charging and a large battery, catering to power users. In the camera department, the handset is set to feature a 50MP flagship main camera, though it will lack a telephoto lens.

Realme’s CEO, Sky Li hinted at the importance of AI in the GT 6 in an interview. He stated that the industry is shifting from a focus on hardware alone to a blend of hardware, software, and overall technological capability. Li underscored that AI, especially in imaging, voice, and interaction, will be a key trend in future developments.

With these captivating features, the Realme GT 6 is poised to make a significant impact upon its release. The smartphone is anticipated to launch on July 20. Only a few weeks are left in its launch. So, brace yourselves to see Realme’s upcoming phone fully packed with amazing features.

