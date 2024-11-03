realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Released Due to Overwhelming Demand

After an incredibly successful launch of the realme GT 6, with all available units selling out within hours, realme is thrilled to announce that more devices will be released exclusively on Daraz.pk to meet the overwhelming demand from fans. The realme GT 6 is being hailed as the flagship killer and has captivated tech enthusiasts across Pakistan with its premium specifications and cutting-edge features, delivering a top-tier smartphone experience at a highly competitive price.

realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk

The realme GT series, making its return to Pakistan after a two-year hiatus, continues to captivate fans as one of the country’s most popular smartphone lines. After successfully selling out all available units of the realme GT 6 and having to release additional units due to popular demand, realme is reaffirming its presence in the premium segment. The GT 6 also comes with advanced technology and top-tier features that cater to tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor – Powerhouse Performance

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the realme GT 6, offering industry-leading speed and efficiency. Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or streaming, the realme GT 6 delivers lightning-fast performance without lag or slowdown. With an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1,650,000, users can expect the smoothest experience across all applications.

5500mAh Battery with 120W SuperVOOC Fast Charging – All-Day Power

With a 5500mAh battery, the realme GT 6 will last all day, even with heavy use. The addition of 120W SuperVOOC fast charging allows users to charge the phone to 50% in just 10 minutes, ensuring you have always enough power up and ready to go. This combination of a large battery and ultra-fast charging gives users peace of mind for both work and play.

Sony LYT 303 Camera Sensor – Best in Class for Photography

Featuring a 50MP primary camera with the Sony LYT 303 sensor, the realme GT 6 redefines smartphone photography. This top-tier camera provides exceptional clarity, colour accuracy, and industry-leading night mode for low-light photography. The f/1.69 aperture and advanced AI-powered computational photography also enhance image quality, making every shot detailed and vibrant, even in challenging lighting conditions.

A 32MP front-facing camera ensures that selfies are just as stunning, with advanced portrait mode and AI-enhanced features that deliver professional-quality photos effortlessly.

6000 Nits Ultra-Bright AMOLED Display – Unmatched Viewing Experience

The realme GT 6 offers an ultra-bright 6000 Nits display, the brightest display in its class, ensuring visibility even under direct sunlight. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate provides smooth scrolling, crisp visuals, and Dolby Vision playback, elevating your multimedia and gaming experiences to a whole new level.

Starting 2nd November 2024, additional units will be available for purchase through Daraz.pk. Priced at PKR 149,999, fans can also secure their realme GT 6 for an exceptional smartphone experience with performance and features tailored for today’s premium segment.