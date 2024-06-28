Realme GT 6 Set to Launch in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Realme recently launched its highly anticipated GT 6 in the international market. Now, the handset is all set to debut in China with some exciting tweaks. A new teaser image of the Realme GT 6 surfaced online hinting at a slightly different variant compared to the international version.

For those unaware, the global Realme GT 6 is a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo6 for the Chinese market. Given the GT Neo6’s presence in China, Realme is presenting a unique variant of the GT 6 for its home market. The company has been teasing the new model for many weeks. Recently, it released two images showcasing the phone’s front and back, giving fans a sneak peek at its design. Let’s dig into what the Chinese variant of the phone offers.

Realme GT 6 China Edition Confirmed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The Chinese variant of the GT 6 boasts ultra-thin bezels on all sides with a back design, characteristic of Realme’s recent smartphone aesthetics. According to previously leaked specs, the Chinese variant will feature the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, guaranteeing top-notch performance.

One of the notable features of the Chinese Realme GT 6 is its “1.5K” display, a marketing term used in China for 1,220p resolution screens. Sources claim that the display will be developed by BOE, known for producing high-quality panels. Additionally, the phone will boast a sturdy metal frame, improving its premium feel.

In terms of camera capabilities, the GT 6 will include a 50 MP main rear camera, ensuring exceptional photography. Moreover, the device will be powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery. It will be a substantial upgrade with the support of 100W fast wired charging. This combo of a huge battery and rapid charging technology will define a new era for flagship Realme phones.

According to Realme’s official Weibo account, more teasers of the highly anticipated handset are on the way. These teasers have been building anticipation ahead of the phone’s launch. According to rumors, the GT 6 could hit the Chinese market next month. The company’s ongoing marketing campaign will reveal more details in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates.

Other than that, Realme is also planning a bold move to launch only AI-enabled smartphones in the future. To make the GT series even more competitive, the company claims that each future smartphone will be a flagship killer. Realme Vice President revealed that the company has been strategizing AI integration to their GT series smartphones.