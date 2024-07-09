Realme GT 6T Tops AnTuTu’s June 2024 Mid-Range Smartphone Rankings

Popular benchmark site, AnTuTu released its latest ranking of the top 10 global mid-range smartphones for June 2024. The list is based on the average scores secured by these phones over the last month. Moreover, it provides valuable insights into the performance of mid-range devices. Sources claim that each device has completed at least 1,000 valid test runs throughout the month to qualify for the test. As per the list, Realme GT 6T dominated the mid-range smartphone market boasting an impressive AnTuTu score.

Realme GT 6T Dominates the Mid-Range Smartphone Market

The leader of the June 2024 mid-range smartphone rankings is the Realme GT 6T. The powerhouse boasts an impressive average score of 1,337,357, setting a high bar for its rivals. Its superior performance underscores the substantial advancements made with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, establishing it as a top contender in the mid-range segment.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo secured the second spot. It features the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor. With an average score of 1,107,557, this smartphone reveals that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 remains a robust performer. However, the notable score gap between the top two handsets accentuates the enhancements brought by the newer Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

Rounding out the top three is the Poco F5. It is available on Amazon and shares a similar average score as that of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The minimal score difference between these two smartphones is due to their closely matched specs and performance capabilities. Both handsets offer solid performance, making them excellent choices for mid-range smartphone seekers.

The remainder of the AnTuTu mid-range ranking features smartphones powered by different chipsets, including the Dimensity 8200, Dimensity 8100, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. These smartphones prove that mid-range phones can offer powerful performance, rivaling high-end models. For a detailed look at how each mid-range smartphone performed, refer to the complete list provided by AnTuTu:

This ranking is a valuable guide for consumers looking for a new device. With rapid advancements in technology, mid-range smartphones continue to offer excellent value and performance, bridging the gap between affordability and high-end features. By keeping these insights in mind, users can navigate the competitive mid-range smartphone market in a better way and select a phone that meets their needs and preferences.