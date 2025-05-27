Realme has officially launched its latest flagship smartphones, the GT 7 and GT 7T, in Pakistan. These highly anticipated devices bring powerful features, massive batteries, and ultra-fast charging to the table. While the phones are now confirmed for the Pakistani market, the company has yet to announce official pricing or availability details. But let’s first check out their specs.

Realme GT 7 and GT 7T Launched in Pakistan – Check out the Key Specs of the Phones

Realme GT 7 – Power Meets Style

The Realme GT 7 comes with high-end specifications. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset for smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and daily use. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the biggest highlights of the GT 7 is its camera setup. It comes with a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX906) with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera, perfect for high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

Realme has introduced a new cooling system called IceSence in the GT 7. It uses graphene material for better heat dissipation, keeping the phone cool during heavy use. The company claims this technology can lower the chipset temperature by up to 6°C.

The phone runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. Moreover, it will receive 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. It is also IP69-certified, offering strong protection against dust and water. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC support.

Now let’s talk about its battery. The phone has a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Moreover, it comes with 120W wired fast charging. Realme claims it can reach 50% charge in just 14 minutes, and a full charge in about 40 minutes.

The GT 7 is available in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue. There’s also a Dream Edition, made in collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team, which features a unique Racing Green colour, an engraved silver wings badge, and exclusive packaging.

Realme GT 7T – Flagship Experience at a Lower Cost

The GT 7T is a slightly toned-down version of the GT 7. It features the same 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. However, it comes with the custom Dimensity 8400-Max processor instead of the Dimensity 9400e chipset. It has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor (IMX896) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, we will get the same 32MP selfie camera. It also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IP69 rating, and runs on Realme UI 6.0 with Android 15.

Like the GT 7, the GT 7T packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It is available in IceSense Black, IceSense Blue, and a bright Racing Yellow variant.

Availability in Pakistan

Realme has confirmed the launch of both phones in Pakistan. However, official pricing and sales dates have not been announced yet. The company will share these details soon through its online platforms and retail partners.

For now, Realme fans in Pakistan can look forward to getting their hands on two of the brand’s most powerful smartphones yet.

