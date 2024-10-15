Realme GT 7 Pro Leaks Suggest Major Improvements Over Predecessor

The GT 7 Pro, which is expected to be the brand’s next flagship gaming phone, has surfaced through new leaks by Digital Chat Station (DCS). The trusted source on Weibo shared key details about the camera and battery improvements of the GT 7 Pro.

According to DCS, the GT 7 Pro’s main camera will have a 50 MP Sony IMX906 sensor along with an 8 MP ultrawide lens. In contrast to previous rumors of a Sony LYT600 telephoto lens, DCS claims the GT 7 Pro will most likely come with a 50 MP IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom.

The battery performance of the phone will reportedly see a major boost as well. The 3C certification confirmed that the GT 7 Pro will pack a 6000mAh battery and support 120W fast charging, offering a major upgrade over its predecessor.

Other leaks suggest the smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch OLED display from BOE with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Moreover, the GT 7 Pro is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, positioning it as a high-end gaming flagship.

As more leaks emerge, the GT 7 Pro is shaping up to be one of the company’s most powerful smartphones to date. The official launch date of the phone isn’t confirmed but it is expected soon.

