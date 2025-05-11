Realme is all set to launch its new GT 7 series globally. The company has officially confirmed that the launch event will take place on May 27 in Paris. Realme fans around the world are excited to see what’s coming. So far, the Realme GT 7 Pro has already been introduced in some global markets. However, the standard Realme GT 7 is yet to make its debut outside China.

The Paris event is expected to be the first global stage for both phones. Realme is also teasing a launch in Pakistan. The company has hinted that the GT 7 series might arrive there around the same time as the global launch.

Realme GT 7 Series to Launch Globally on May 27: What to Expect

One of the highlights of the new series is its advanced cooling technology. Realme revealed that these will be the first smartphones to use graphene-based IceSense cooling. This feature is designed to keep the phone cool even during long gaming sessions. The event slogan, “Power that Never Stops,” seems to match this promise.

There are also rumours about another phone joining the lineup. The Realme GT 7T is expected to launch alongside the GT 7 and GT 7 Pro. It will be a slightly lower-powered version of the two. Official details suggest that the Realme GT 7 can handle gaming at 120 FPS for up to six hours. While Realme didn’t mention which game, it could be popular titles like Call of Duty, PUBG, or FreeFire. If true, this could be a big deal for mobile gamers.

In recent days, Realme has been teasing the GT 7 and GT 7T. These teasers have given us a good idea of what to expect. The Realme GT 7 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400e chipset. This chip is seen as a rival to the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3. The GT 7T, on the other hand, is likely to feature the Dimensity 8400 processor.

According to leaks, these new models could be rebranded versions of the Realme Neo 7 and Neo 7 SE. Both phones are already available in China. Rebranding them for the global market could help Realme attract more users outside China.

In terms of display, the Realme GT 7 might feature a 144Hz AMOLED screen. The GT 7T is expected to come with a 120Hz LTPO OLED panel. Both displays should offer smooth visuals and quick touch response.

Battery life is also expected to be a strong point. Both phones may come with large silicon-carbon (Si/C) batteries and support over 80W fast charging. As for cameras, we might see a dual rear setup with 50MP and 8MP lenses, and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

While many details sound exciting, they are still unofficial. We’ll have to wait for Realme’s official event on May 27 to confirm everything. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.